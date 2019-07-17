Signups have started for the Hell of the North Texas 2019, a Sunday sister-event to the Tour de Paris this weekend.
Kevin Lee with Spinistry, a sports promoter and one of the sponsors of the event, said the race was inspired by the classic Paris-Roubaix race. Originally, it combined road racing with some gravel paths, an homage to the original cobblestone French race, but now, Lee said, it’s become more of a true gravel-grinder race.
“With the link to the Paris-Roubaix race, it was always in the back of my mind that it would be great to have it in Paris,” he said.
The race, which started in Sanger, has been held in several places over the years, and last year was the first year for the race to cycle through Paris. This year is the first time it is in conjunction with the Tour de Paris, Lee said. There are different levels for the race, 100K, 100 miles, 40 miles and a fun race that can be any distance. The 100 mile race will start at 7 a.m. on Sunday, while the rest will start at 8 a.m.
So far, 85 people have signed up for the event, and Lee said registration is capped at 200 participants.
The event will include giveaways and an after-ride picnic lunch, the cost of which is included in the registration. Those wishing to participate can visit the website bikesignup.com/Race/TX/Paris/HelloftheNorthTexas2019 to get on the registry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.