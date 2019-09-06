Rising country music star Curtis Grimes brings his everyman charm and Christian message to a sold-out audience Monday at First Christian Church’s Third Quarter Country Dinner Theater.
The Gilmer native is both the 2018 Texas Country Music Association’s Male Vocalist of the Year and the Country Christian Artist of the Year. “Born to Die,” off his hit album “Undeniably Country,” is the association’s Country Christian Song of the Year.
The song marked a new direction in his life and in his music career, Grimes said.
“I had gotten things right with my faith and set my priorities back in line where they should be,” he said about writing the song, explaining he had grown up in church, was saved when he was 8 years old, but went on to live a life that had not been a reflection of his Christian upbringing.
“From that moment own, I decided to use music as an opportunity to reach people,” Grimes said. “I don’t beat people over the head with the Bible, but I share every opportunity I get and try to walk the walk.”
As as a radio single, “Born to Die” rose to No. 1 on Texas charts as well as No. 1 on Power Source Country, a national radio venue.
In addition to other traditional country songs, Grimes said he will sing “Born to Die” at Monday’s concert as he delivers an acoustic show in an informal setting.
A stand-out baseball pitcher in both high school and college, Grimes picked up a guitar and taught himself how to sing, play and write songs. He worked his way from playing at gatherings and parties into the Texas Country music scene in Austin and San Marcus, where he shared the stage with such notables as Lee Ann Rimes, Jack Ingram, Cory Morrow, Aaron Watson and Doug Stone.
He later won the Austin leg of Kenny Chesney’s The Next Big Star contest and in 2011 was selected for the first season of NBC’s realty program “The Voice” where he advanced to the quarterfinals.
“That kind of opened the door to Nashville and the publishing world,” Grimes said.
As for the future, Grimes said he plans to stay the course, sharing his faith with others through music.
Proceeds from this quarter’s Country Dinner Theater go to the Texas Dream Center and to the Jim and Alma Holbert Scholarship Fund for high school seniors, according to Ronnie Nutt, church outreach director.
