Paris Police Department
Quinton Heath shugart, 24: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Joshua Allen Campbell, 18: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams,order/resetting, possession of a controlled substance, penaty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Jason Charles Miller, 35: Robbery.
James Calvin Bryant, 40: Speeding, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams in a drug free zone, repeat offender (2 counts), manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams, repeat offender.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Janice Marie Reed, 50: District court commit/theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
