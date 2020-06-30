The Paris/Lamar County Health District is reporting 13 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total confirmed cases to 296 since reporting began in March.
Today's cases include females ages 21, 29 ,32, 39, 47, 53, 59 and 71, and males ages 23, 43, 55, 60 and 78. The age of one of the positive female cases reported Monday is 23.
A total 13 deaths have occurred due to Covid-19 with 10 deaths associated with nursing homes and three unrelated to nursing homes.
Of the 296 total cases, 289 are community spread with seven being travel related. As of today, 173 positives have recovered, according to health district director Gina Prestridge.
A breakdown of cases by gender and age follows.
- 0-9 2 male
- 10-19 4 male 8 female
- 20-29- 25 male 39 females
- 30-39- 23 males 32 females
- 40-49 12 male 24 females
- 50-59 23 males 25 females
- 60-69 20 males 24 females
- 70-79 9 males 15 females
- 80 + 6 males 5 females
