Kedron Dequantis White, 26, of Paris, is facing drug charges after his 11:21 a.m. Saturday arrest by Paris police on felony warrants.
Officers said they stopped a vehicle in the 900 block of Lamar Avenue for the driver not wearing a seatbelt. The officer smelled what he believed was marijuana emitting from the vehicle. The passenger, White, was found to have an outstanding Lamar County felony burglary of a habitation probation warrant and a felony Red River County unauthorized use of a motor vehicle probation warrant.
As White was being searched, he was found to be in possession of suspected cocaine. White was taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning. Bond on the drug charge was set at $3,500. No bond was set on the warrant charges, online records show.
Woman charged for assault on teen
Paris police arrested 32-year-old Rebecca Ann Spivey of Paris at 3:37 a.m. Saturday at her residence in the 2100 block of Culbertson Street, charging her with injury to a child.
It was reported that Spivey was intoxicated and assaulted a 14-year-old female.
Spivey was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, from which she was released the same day on a $2,500 bond, according to online records.
Warrants lead to arrests of Paris men
Oscar James Head, 40, of Paris, was arrested in the 300 block of South Main Street at 3:50 a.m. Saturday. Head was found to have an outstanding felony warrant charging him with theft of property of less than $2,500 with 2 or more previous convictions.
Head was later placed in the Lamar County Jail. He remained there this morning with bond set at $10,000, according to online records.
Mark James Hlas Jr., 38, also of Paris, was arrested in the 1400 block of Sperry Street at 1:57 a.m. Sunday on a parole violation warrant.
He was booked and later placed in the county jail. He remained there this morning without a set bond, according to online records.
K9 Cupa alert leads to drug arrest
Paris police responding to a disturbance call in the 100 block of 19th Street NW arrested 57-year-old Ronald Gene Winn of Paris at 6:56 p.m. Sunday.
Officers were told Winn had left in a vehicle. They stopped that vehicle in the 600 block of Graham Street and found Winn was driving. Due to K9 Cupa alerting the officer that narcotics were possibly inside the vehicle, Winn was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine.
Winn was charged with possession of a controlled substance. He was later taken to the county jail, where online records this morning show he remained with bond set at $2,500.
Theft charge enhanced to a felony
Officers responded to a theft in the 2000 block of Bonham Street at 3:44 p.m. Sunday. James Glenn Cline, 34, of Paris, was found to have stolen property with a value of less than $100 but was found to have two or more previous theft convictions.
Cline was charged with felony theft and was found to have an outstanding Lamar County felony bond surrender warrant for a possession of a controlled substance charge.
He was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where remained this morning without a set bond, according to online records.
Burglaries under investigation
Paris police responded to a home burglary call in the 100 block of 25th Street NE at 2:29 a.m. today. It was reported the complainant had won several large jackpots at the casino recently and had hidden a large sum of money under a mattress.
The complainant said they had just arrived home to find that someone had broken in the back door to gain access to the residence. Nothing besides the money seemed to be missing from the residence. The investigation continues.
Police also were called to a building burglary in the 2700 block of FM 79 at 4:48 p.m Thursday, and learned that someone had cut the lock to a storage bay and had stolen several household items. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 207 calls for service and arrested 17 people during the weekend.
