M.Sgt. Floyd L. Brunner, retired, 89, of Paris, Texas, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Oak Park United Methodist Church with the Rev. Steve Cook officiating. The family will have a luncheon at the church at noon, and graveside services, with military honors, will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hugo, Oklahoma. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Floyd, the son of Gottfried P. and Sadie Brunner, was born May 18, 1930, in Lincolnville, Kansas. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in 1943. He graduated as salutatorian at Herington High School in 1947, at the age of 17. Floyd joined the United States Air Force in 1948, after his 18th birthday. Following basic training he went to weather observer school at Chanute Air Force Base, Illinois, graduating top of his class in February 1949. He continued at Chanute as an instructor until 1951. He was stationed in England, France, Germany, Scotland and Greenland, as well as many U.S. bases. Retiring in April 1969, he attended Kansas State University graduating Magna Cum Laude in May 1972, with a math major in secondary education.
On Aug. 7, 1971, he married Rava Brunner in Paris, Texas. He taught mathematics in Arkansas City, Kansas, Middle School from August 1972-1980, Delmar School and North Lamar Schools in Paris. He worked for St. Joseph’s Hospital for 15 years, retiring in 1997.
Floyd was preceded in death by his parents; five sisters; three brothers; and a grandson, Johnny Ray Compton.
Survivors include his wife, Rava; daughters, Joyce Cole and husband, Donnie, of Hugo, Oklahoma, and Vicki Compton and husband, Rickey, of Hugo, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Andrew Cole and wife, Windee, of DeQueen, Arkansas, Aaron Cole and wife, Michelle, of Fort Worth, Texas, and Lindsay Hill and husband, Jeffery, of Hugo, Oklahoma; and great-grandchildren, Klayton and Paityn Cole, Ethan and Emerson Cole, and Alexis and Jeffery Hill Jr.; along with numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfunerahome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.