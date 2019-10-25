Sharon Kay Mullens, 69, of Sumner, died at 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
A time of visitation for friends and family will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home. Burial will be in Hopewell Cemetery.
Sharon was born on Oct. 23, 1950, in Mount Pleasant, Texas.
She married George T. Mullens on Sept. 7, 1968, in Paris. He died on Jan. 5, 2000.
Mrs. Mullens was retired from Campbell Soup Company and was a member of the Church of God. While employed at Campbell Soup, she served as vice-president of the UFCW No. 540.
Survivors include her two daughters, Tammy Mullens and Kim Mullens; one granddaughter, Teia Walker and husband, Kaleb; a grandson, Josh Mullens; and three brothers, Jeff Chappell and wife, Cindy, Jackey Chappell and David Chappell and wife, Bobbie.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Maggie Stigen.
The family would like to sincerely thank the wonderful staff of Paris Regional Medical Center for their tender care during Sharon’s final days.
Online condolences may be made to the Mullens family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.