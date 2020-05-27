Jimmy Lowell Brakebill, age 54, of Powderly, passed into eternal rest at his home in the early hours of May 26, 2020.
Services have been set for 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in the Chapel of Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. James McLeod officiating. Interment will follow at Hopewell Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Jason Whitley, Chad Whitley, Trey Streety, Eric Berry, Chris Pickens and Kyle Brakebill. Honorary pallbearers will be Dayne Sessums and Ryan Bankston.
Jimmy was born 0n July 12, 1965 in Sacramento, California to Billy Wayne Brakebill Sr. and Erma Jean Ashton Brakebill.
Jimmy had a beautiful and contagious smile and brought happiness to others. He had a love of sweet tea and midnight cereal. He was a very hard worker and loved being outside fixing up his cars and trucks. Working out and watching sports were things he loved, but softball was his passion, he was called a “sidewinder” running bases. He shared the love of baseball with Pawpaws bestest buddy, Shiner.
His grandkids, Gage, Kyrie, Shiner, Oaklee, Kimber and Marley, were the light of his life, along with his Moma, he loved her dearly.
He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Wayne Brakebill Sr.; and brother, Billy Wayne Brakebill Jr.; as well as his step-father, James Burchfield Sr.
Survivors include his significant other, Amanda Snider, of Powderly; a son, Todd Brakebill (Jamie Hofer), of Paris; two daughters, Ashley Bankston (Ryan), of Sumner, Amber Sessums (Dayne), of Blossom; six grandchildren; his mother, Erma Jean Burchfield, of Hugo, Oklahoma; sister, Debra Oaks, of Hugo, Oklahoma; a brother, Phillip Burchfield (Tiffanie), of Rattan, Oklahoma; as well as numerous other family members.
You may leave a message for the family at BrightHollandFuneralHome.com.
