FEB. 14 to FEB. 18
Paris Police Department
Carlos Tramaine Davis, 37: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Tarik Jerome Alexander, 27: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram; possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces; and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Travis Nicholas Tambunga, 27: One count of motion to revoke probation for theft of a firearm and three counts of judgement nisi for theft of a firearm, evading arrest/detention and burglary of a vehicle.
Jermica Antoinette Brooks, 38: Failure to appear for possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Doug Wayne Easterling, 59: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Martin Craig Harrington, 53: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1-4 grams in a drug-free zone and repeat offender.
Rhyan Shane Johnson, 29: two counts of motion to revoke probation for possession of a controlled substance, 1-4 grams, and one was in a drug-free zone.
Raul Vega Saavedra, 45: Public intoxication.
Fortino Fonceca Martinez, 49: Driving while intoxicated/open container.
Curtis Lee Thomspon, 39: County court commit/Motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated, BAC more than 0.15, county court commit/driving while intoxicated, second.
Qunton Heath Shugart, 24: Violation of parole.
