ARTHUR CITY — Oak Hill Missionary Baptist Church celebrates its 140th anniversary Sunday afternoon at the church located on Highway 271 N. in Arthur City.
Rev. Samuel Evans of New Birth Baptist Church in Paris will deliver the message during the service, which begins at 3 p.m.
The origins of Oak Hill Missionary Baptist Church date to 1879 when then pastor Rev. Elisha Barnes, known as Pappy Lisha, began services in a log building located roughly nine miles east of the present location on the Winston Estate.
Later, the building was moved to near Oak Hill Cemetery, where it was used as both a church and a school, according to church history. In the 1890s, a new building was constructed and remained there for 20 years. It was rebuilt under the leadership of the Rev. Louis Smitherman and remodeled in 1932 under the leadership of the Rev. T.E. Walton and the Rev. Donald Dangerfield.
In 1994, the current building was constructed under the leadership of the Rev. Aaron Jenkins and the Rev. Derrick Perry. For the past seven years, Oak Hill Missionary Baptist has been under the leadership of the Rev. James D. Alexander and associate pastors Kevin Moseley and Mike Alexander.
