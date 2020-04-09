With technology to the rescue, Aaron Barnes is printing up face shields for frontline workers.
Using his 3D printer, the Lamar County resident is making face shields for Paris Regional Medical Center and Paris EMS.
“They had an order for PPE and face shields in, but are waiting” for it to come in, Barnes said. “These should be at minimum a stop-gap. People seem excited about the design.”
Last week, Barnes had a friend contact him about making face shields with his printer, which he’s owned for several years.
“I also saw news reports (where people were printing shields),” he said. “They were using them to supply hospitals in New Jersey and New York.”
He got online to find the files for 3D printing a face shield, purchased some heavy duty sheet protectors with a 3-hole punch from Office Max, and after trying it out and getting feedback from the people he’s making them for, got to work cranking out the shields.
So far, Barnes has made over 50 face shields. The printing takes time for the filament to go through layer by layer building up the design, but on Wednesday, he went to Dallas to pick up a second 3D printer, so he can make twice as many in the same amount of time.
Barnes joined the Lamar County Medical Mask Sewing Group this week and posted his work, adding that if any medical business or first responders needed a face shield, to contact him with an order.
“Right now I (have requests) for 60, but I’m traveling today, and I’ve got some messages waiting for me, so maybe later I’ll need to make 20 or 30 more,” he said. “I’ve had people reach out to me from outside of Lamar County, but I’d like to stay local first.”
He said after he’s done with Lamar County, he’s gotten a request from a volunteer fire department in Red River County.
“I’ll be able to help them out as well,” Barnes said.
He’s not afraid of news of his supplier getting out, Barnes said. Office Max is considered an essential business, he said, so he’s used their curbside service to purchase the sheet protectors.
“It’s fun. I like 3D printing, and I’m a nerd, so it works out,” he said.
To contact Barnes with a request, text him at 903-491-5512.
