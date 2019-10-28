Fire and rescue

OCT. 25 to OCT. 28
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
5:49 to 7:07 p.m., 2675 SE 41st St.
6:16 to 6:25 p.m., 355 SW 3rd St.
5:08 to 5:17 p.m., 440 NW 15th St.
1:41 to 2:06 a.m., 2540 Ballard Drive.
8:16 to 8:25 p.m., 800 W Center St.
Vehicle Fire
6:05 to 6:16 p.m., 2526 Lamar Ave.
First Responder - Paris
8:10 to 8:22 a.m., 733 S Church St.
8:29 to 9:09 a.m., 556 Fitzhugh Ave.
11:36 to 11:58 a.m., 3070 NE Loop 286.
12:30 to 12:42 p.m., 633 Stone Ave.
4:12 to 4:25 p.m., 3005 NE Loop 286.
7:12 to 7:37 p.m., 2126 Cedar St.
7:39 to 8:05 p.m., East Price Street.
7:49 to 8:11 p.m., 1400 W Austin St.
10:11 to 10:37 p.m., 1400 W Washington St.
11:21 to 11:35 p.m., 1131 SE 6th St.
1:40 to 2:07 a.m., 306 GWH PHA.
7:12 to 7:15 a.m., 1400 W Washington St.
7:12 to 7:37, 1400 W Washington St.
9:31 to 10:11 a.m., 3540 W Houston St.
9:32 to 9:44 a.m., Northeast Loop 286.
9:44 to 10:13 a.m., 3045 Wood Hollow.
10:12 to 10:33 a.m., 4114 Primrose Lane.
10:35 to 10:54 a.m., 320 NE 34th St.
12:44 to 1:01 p.m., 105 NE 11th St.
3:20 to 3:44 p.m., 2335 E Cherry St.
3:25 to 4:06 p.m., 510 NW 3rd St.
7:25 to 7:58 p.m., 4530 Lamar Ave.
2:06 to 2:26 a.m., 1715 N Main St.
6:45 to 7:02 a.m., 2170 S Church St.
11:46 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., 1935 Cleveland St.
1:15 to 1:39 p.m., 2231 College St.
5:22 to 5:41 p.m., 134 NE 13th St.
4:25 to 4:39 a.m., 1400 W Washington St.
5:09 to 5:30 a.m., Brown Avenue.
5:24 to 5:35 a.m., East Price Street.
Vehicle Crash w/ Injury
10:14 to 10:37 a.m., Southwest 1st Street/West Brame Street.
5:27 to 5:53 p.m., 500 Bonham St.
5:49 to 6:34 p.m., 10765 Highway 271 N.
Public Service
5 to 5:06 p.m., 235 NW 27th St.
5:10 to 5:19 p.m., 235 NW 27th St.
7:59 to 8:15 p.m., 320 NE 34th St.
3 to 3:17 p.m., 1604 E Sherman St.
4:50 to 5:14 a.m., Northwest 19th Street/Graham Street.
1:45 a.m. to 2:03 a.m., 1425 Church St.
10:41 to 11:20 a.m., 2410 Stillhouse Road.
