Confusion has erupted after two documents were issued by the state government — one by the governor’s office, and the other by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Both concerned restaurants reopening at 50% capacity during the coronavirus pandemic.
A May 18 executive order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott declared that starting May 22 all restaurants would be able to reopen at 50% capacity, except for those in Deaf Smith, El Paso, Moore, Potter and Randall counties. But the health department’s May 22 document listed 112 counties that were allowed to reopen restaurants at 50% capacity, and while Red River and Delta counties were there, Lamar and Fannin counties weren’t.
That left some local restaurant workers not knowing what to think, so they called The Paris News to investigate. Was Lamar County able to reopen restaurants at 50% capacity like the governor’s order said? Or since it wasn’t included on the health department’s list, were Lamar County restaurants breaking the rules?
A state health department representative said the list of 112 counties was a compilation of counties that had gone through the attestation process before May 22. The process was for rural counties to declare that they had five or fewer laboratory confirmed cases of Covid-19, which would allow their restaurants to open at 50% capacity at a time when others were allowed to open at 25% capacity. Small counties, including Delta and Red River, simply had to report to the state health department that they had five or fewer cases and were then allowed to reopen on May 22.
With the governor’s May 18 order, the state health department’s list became obsolete. However, it does remain available on the Texas Department of State Health Service’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.