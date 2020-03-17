Good morning, Red River Valley!
Rain and thunderstorm chances are ramping up across North Texas, with a few strong to severe storms possible in areas west of the Red River Valley, according to the National Weather Service.
As for us, there's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 7 a.m., with possible patchy fog between 10 and 11 a.m. Otherwise, we're in store for a cloudy day with a high near 66. Rain chances go up tonight, to about 70%, as east winds pick up to become 10 to 15 mph.
The wet weather is likely to continue through Saturday. Showers remain likely Wednesday as the high climbs to 75 under a cloudy sky. The 70% chance will carry on through Wednesday night. Nighttime clouds will help to hold in the daytime heat for a low of around 66 degrees. South winds will carry in much of the moisture from the Gulf that will fall sporadically for the next few days.
If Wednesday's chances weren't high enough for you, Thursday's will be. There's a 100% chance of rain Thursday as the high again reaches 75. Thursday is likely to be gusty with sustained wind speeds of 15 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph.
"Most of us will get a break from the rain Saturday, but it will be chilly. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will stay in the 50s. The break will be short as the rain chances return late in the weekend and into next week," NWS meteorologist Patricia Sanchez wrote in forecast discussion.
Not exactly a shining forecast, but perhaps one suited for staying indoors and away from crowds. Even the weather wants us to be proactive against the coronavirus. Stay healthy and dry, and have a great Tuesday!
