AUG 23 to AUG. 26
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
George Carter Bates, 49: Bond surrender/property theft $1,500-20,000, bond surrender/forgery of financial instrument.
Jarred Lynn Lowrey, 19: Burglary of a building.
Michael David Mazy, 37: County court commit/possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Anthony Tyrone Beamon, 41: County court commit/criminal mischief $750-2,500, violation of parole.
Mark Leslie Webb, 63: Criminal trespass of a habitation
Paris Police Department
James Orange Anderson, 58: Driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.
Mechelle Annalyn Pearson, 27: Bond surrender/possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Willie Odell Beck, 34: Motion to revoke, possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 less than one gram analogue.
Ramecia Dasjon Mayfield, 30: Prohibited substance in correctional facility, jail nici/driving while intoxicated BAC at least 0.15.
Vestal Cardell Cooper, 56: Two counts of accident involving injury/death.
Richard Donald Smith, 56: Violation of parole, no liability insurance, open container on driver, driving while license invalid, failure to appear.
Deborah Lynn Jackson, 60: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1 1-4 grams.
Department of Public Safety
Chandler Trent Huffman, 22: Driving while intoxicated.
