Danny Mikel Crocker, age 67, of Bagwell, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Titus Regional Medical Center, after a long and courageous battle with lung cancer. Danny said he was looking forward to talking to God, he had some questions for him.
He was born Feb. 16, 1952, in Clarksville, to Dennis Monroe and Pearl Calloway Crocker. They preceded him in death along with three sisters, Kathy Collier, Anita Long Hartrick and Linda Bruce.
Funeral services are set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at New Haven Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Dennis McClintic officiating. Burial will follow in New Haven Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends an hour before service time at the church.
Pallbearers are Heath Harvey, Ricky Roberts, Levi Long, Racy Long, Dow Floyd, Mike Hubley, Jimmy Vance Lee and Travis Crossland.
Being an entrepreneur and inventor are a couple of ways to describe Danny. He started working at the age of 10 with his father in a junk yard. To Danny, he had to see things from start to finish and all the ramifications there after. Nothing was ever good-R-nuf. It had to be perfect. He has built generators to water the almonds and grapes in California and also compressors for the oil fields in five states. Danny was voted the best mechanic from Midland to El Paso. He was the largest Cummings engine distributor in the United States for three years straight.
Following NASCAR and racing was one of his favorite hobbies.
Danny was a very smart man. He would debate anyone on most anything. Being kind, loving and generous were also great attributes of Danny. He made many men millionaires and gave it all away.
To the ones he loved, when they would say “love you” he would say “love you more, don’t I.”
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Dean Irby Crocker of Bagwell; his granddaughter, June Crocker and her father, Derek Crocker of Austin; son, John Earl Watts of Midland; two sisters, Julie Hubley and husband, Mike, of Liberty and Peggy Floyd of Fredericksburg; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He loved his whole family.
Memories and condolences may be added at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
