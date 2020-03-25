Officials in Fannin and Lamar counties this afternoon confirmed there are no new cases of COVID-19 since their first cases were announced last week.
Dr. James Froelich, Fannin County's health authority, in a letter to County Judge Randy Moore said he "received final SARS-CoV-2 test results on several county residents" and "all tests have been negative."
"In order to calm some of the fears in the county and correct some misinformation circulating, I would like to announce additionally that one of those negative test results was on a Fannin County employee," Froelich wrote. "That employee was kind enough to give me permission to report their negative test so that we can bring facts to dispel fears."
Paris-Lamar County Health District Director Gina Prestridge also said there were no new cases in Lamar County. Eleven completed tests have returned negative results, she said.
Fannin County officials on March 18 confirmed a single known case of COVID-19 in the county, saying a 64-year-old man in Bonham had tested positive for the disease. He was quarantined with another family member, Fannin County Clerk Tammy Biggar said.
The next day, Prestridge in Paris reported Lamar County's first confirmed case. Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell said the case was "travel related." Paris Mayor Steven Clifford later added the person "returned from travel abroad and had immediately been placed in quarantine along with family members."
As of today at noon, there were at least 995 coronavirus cases in Texas. There were 12 reported deaths. At least 13,235 people have been tested, according to The Texas Tribune.
