Gwendolyn Mignon Brothers Pope, 93, passed away on the morning of July 5, 2019, in Pearland, Texas.
She was born in Paris, Texas, on Jan. 10, 1926, to Roy Pantha Brothers and Martha Jane Maddox Brothers.
Gwen met the man that she would marry, John William Pope Sr., at Camp Maxey, in Lamar County, in 1942. They were blessed to have four children, John William Pope Jr., Gladys Mignon Pope Aden, Lois Ann Pope Haag and Shirley Jean Pope Tinnin. In 1963 John and Gwen adopted three children, Patricia Ann Rajac Pope Miller, David Roy Rajac Pope and Billy Joe Rajac Pope. John and Gwen raised these children as their own and loved them very much.
Gwendolyn was a very active person who loved everyone that she came in contact with. Gwen was a person always ready for a volleyball game or a game of dominoes and loved watching her favorite sports like baseball and basketball on TV. She raised her family loving to fish, hunt and play in the river. Also, she was the one that never let anyone go away from her home hungry even when she didn’t have groceries to feed, but she was always able to create a feast on very little.
Later on in her life she was able to do some traveling that she enjoyed so much. She traveled with the church on trips to Europe, Hawaii, Alaska and Nova Scotia and never turned down a family trip near or far. Gwen led a full life.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John William Pope Sr; her daughter, Gladys Mignon Pope Aden; brothers, Buddy, Duane and Tommy Brothers; sisters, Birmah Bean, Barbara Ann Faucet and Dorothy Jean Rajac; and her parents.
She is survived by her sons, John William Pope Jr. and wife, Sharon, Roy David Pope and Billy Joe Pope; daughters, Lois Ann Haag and husband, James, Shirley Tinnin and husband, Kenneth Dale and Patricia Ann Miller; her son-in-law, Alfred Aden; sisters, Emma Lois Westbrook and Sharon Diane Lynch; grandchildren, Barry Haag and wife, Kristi, Johnny Aden and wife, Sheila, Brenda Haag Graham and husband, Chris, Steven Aden and wife, April, Michael Tinnin and wife, Annie, Darrell Aden, Robert Tinnin and wife, Amanda, Mark Miller Jr. and Misti Miller; and many great-grandchildren; cousins, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers you may make a donation to: https://act.alz.org/site/Donation.onga=2.214591575.1383542820.1562602413-723249562.1562602413&utm_expid=.MZslLcFpS6C4KxOXGgdLMw.0&utm_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.alz.org%2Fhelp-support
Interment will be at the Houston National Cemetery on Thursday,
July 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. Those wishing to attend should arrive
at 10:45 a.m. and line up their cars in Lane #1. The cemetery
personnel will lead us to our assigned location precisely at 11 a.m.
