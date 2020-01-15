I’ve heard from several folks around town that this last Friday’s storms varied widely in rainfall. Some a little more, some a little less. Out here, we missed the part that was a little less. In fact, for about two hours, the best way to describe it in sepulchral tones was, “and then the rains came.” In the span of the entire storm we picked up 4.3 inches, most of which came in a single hour. Thankfully, we didn’t get the wind, and missed out on the funnel clouds, but the creek not only escaped its banks, it over ran them like a petulant two year-old overruns a grandmother’s patience — early on and with robust vigor.
As I watched branches thick enough to make a decent pile of firewood float down the torrent, I wondered about our brethren in Paris. Particularly I wondered how all that water was going to effect the perpetual strip-mining operation on 17th street between Lamar and Clarksville.
Driving out of the driveway Saturday night was only slightly more adventurous than driving downtown recently. In both situations it can get tempting to lock the hubs before moving.
Normally hard ground out here quickly turns to the consistency of raw cake batter. Downtown, on the other hand, is not too muddy, but the broken pavement terrain and attempted patches look and feel like they’ve been dribbled in by a mud dauber — with just enough loose gravel tossed in to add character.
Speaking of flying critters and inclement weather, if you are at all into things electronic, you’re familiar with Main Trading Company’s big annual shindig after Thanksgiving. The jist of it is, Richard pops a promotion every year in which he declares if it actually measurably snows at his store location on Lamar Avenue, on Christmas day, things purchased during the preceding promotional period are presumed free. There’s not a lot of risk of that happening here in Paris, but the odds aren’t prohibitive either.
So far, he hasn’t been nailed ... yet. Those of the Ham radio persuasion tend to enter into the game with a certain amount of glee and guile. We have tried everything from Inuit Snow Dances, plain voodoo, and Tibetan prayer chants — to searching for an industrial sized snow cone machine — all to no avail.
So far, nuthin,’ nada, zilch.
However. if you’ll pardon the villainous hand wringing and the evil chortle, I think I’ve finally found the answer.
Not an easy answer to be sure, but one which may work, nonetheless. Up front, it is going to require a lot of cooperation and risk from my neighbor, though.
You see, this is just about the right time of year for beekeepers to send some of their hives out to California for the pollination part of the early growing season, and my neighbor is a beekeeper. What I have to do, is talk him into a slight change of shipping schedule. That seems simple enough, but as usual, the devil is in the details. Hives have to be checked, cleaned, stacked, labeled ... and then loaded onto the truck. That can all be a bit of a pain because the bees are none to enamored with some of these operations, and the warmer it is, the more likely you are to have a cloud of cheesed off honey bees come explain to you — in no uncertain terms — that they would really rather be left alone. Bees are also diurnal creatures, so the more UV and near UV light there is in the immediate vicinity, the more likely they are to come out to play.
Therefore, the colder the better, and if it can be done during non-daylight hours, all the better still. The rub, and the part which fits my master scheme, is the simple fact that for the last two years, the morning planned long in advance for the moving and loading, has also been miserably cold and wet and muddy, and inevitably accompanied by — you guessed it — snow.
Who said karma can’t multitask? I’d just as soon however, pass on the whole accompanying chocolate pudding mud thing. Not a real big fan of that part.
That said, and speaking of those bees, watch The Paris News for the ribbon cutting of Bee Sweet, Miriam Coronado’s boutique outlet for the products derived from those little busy buzzers. From the evil plot planning room here at The Paper Radio, I’m pretty sure that will work. I just hope I can remember it all the way around the calendar again.
A serious P.S. addendum here. Folks, if you live out here in the county, and like to let your dogs run free, that’s all to the good.
That’s one of the reasons we live out here. The yards come in acre tracts. But keep an eye on them, and remain aware where, when and how far they roam. One of the nasty side effects of failing to do so is the unfortunate reality that dogs are predators by instinct, and if they range too far and begin to maraud and prey on livestock, chickens and other people’s pets, you are dooming them to an ugly and tragic end. The loving and affectionate puppy you know and love at home, can become something else entirely out of the range or your influence. And that just can’t end well.
Dan Beard is an 12-year Paris import who dabbles in Linux and photography. He has a 30-year history of writing content and columns for newspapers and magazines. His columns are published every Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.