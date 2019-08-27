Bulletin Board

TODAY
Paris Junior College Drama Department Auditions: 6:30 p.m., for “Treasure Island” or “Gilligan’s Island,” ages 12 and up, open to the community, all roles involve stage combat, morning availability required Oct. 7-10 if cast for school performances, Ray Karrer Theatre, PJC administration building. Visit facebook.com/events/Paris JCDrama to look for auditions for “Treasure Island” and “Gilligan’s Island” for more information.
WEDNESDAY
Pre-K Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Paris Public Library, 326 S. Main St. For ages 3 to 5.
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Cards; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m., Crochet; 1 p.m., Mexican Train; 2 p.m., Skip-Bo.
THURSDAY
Rotary Club of Paris United: Noon, PJC ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St., speaker, Janie Nickey on Healthy Lifestyle Considerations.
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 11 a.m., T&T; noon, Red Hats; 1 p.m., Games; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
Blood Drive: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Prairiland High School, 466 FR 196 South in the gym; call 903-652-5681 for an appointment.
