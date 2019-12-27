DEC. 26 to DEC. 27
FD Assist Police
11:27 to 11:42 p.m., 1380 Clarksville st.
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
1:30 to 1:48 p.m., 820 18th St. SE.
First Responder-Paris
7:48 to 8:16 a.m., 520 8th St. SE.
10:33 to 11:02 a.m., 345 32nd St. NE.
12:23 to 1 p.m., 107a GWH/PHA.
1:09 ro 1:27 p.m., 3550 NE Loop 286.
1:17 to 1:32 p.m., 600 E. Sherman St.
1:35 to 2:12 p.m., 520 8th St. SE.
2:40 to 2:52 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
2:59 to 3:14 p.m., 1165 Van Zandt St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
10 to 10:36 a.m., 21 S. Plaza.
7:43 to 7:45 p.m., Collegiate Avenue/Lamar Avenue.
7:46 to 8:04 p.m., S. Collegiate Avnue/Clarksville St.
2:20 to 3:04 a.m., 1900 N. Main St.
Haz-Mat Incident
3:38 to 4:03 p.m., 1800 19th St. NE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.