Paris police are investigating an aggravated assault incident that was reported in the area of 8th Street SE and Cedar Street.
At 5:47 p.m. Tuesday, officers met with a 35-year-old woman who reported that a known man accused her of stealing from him and assaulted her with his hands. The man then went to his vehicle and retrieved a shotgun and threatened her with it, police were told. The complainant did not seek medical help.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 57 calls for service and arrested people Tuesday.
