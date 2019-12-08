The Lamar County Commissioners’ Court will conduct a public hearing to determine the designation of the Samson-Delilah Reinvestment Zone when it meets for its regular meeting Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N Main St.
Following the public hearing, the commissioners will take action on amendments to the tax abatements with Invenergy LLC for its Samson Solar Farms and its sister project, Delilah Solar Energy Center.
Also on the agenda, the board will discuss several bids received for materials to complete work through community development block grants, including rock and asphalt.
The board will also discuss and take possible action on changing its meeting schedule. Currently, the Commissioners’ Court meets every other Tuesday. However, the board will consider whether to adjust its schedule to meet the second and fourth Monday of every month.
