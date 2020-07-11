Good morning, Red River Valley! 

With a warm and humid start to the day coupled with abundant sunshine and south southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, today is going to be a hot one. Look for the high to reach 98 and the heat index value to get as high as 111. There is a heat advisory in effect for the area that has been extended to 8 p.m. Sunday as triple-digit heat index values above 105 are expected to continue.

Rain chances return tonight, just 30% mainly after 1 a.m. The night will be party cloudy with a low around 76. 

A complex of thunderstorms may approach North Texas from the north late tonight and early Sunday morning. Any storms should be weakening as they move into the area, but will pose a threat for strong wind gusts. Rain chances are generally 20-40 percent.

The 30% chance for rain will persist into Sunday, with the greatest chances occurring before 1 p.m. Sunday will be mostly cloudy, gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 97. Look for the heat index value to get as high as 106 degrees. It could be gusty Sunday, with northeast winds 15 to 20 mph dying down in the afternoon. Gusts could get to 25 mph. 

Sunday night will be mostly clear with a low around 75.

Stay cool, stay hydrated and enjoy your weekend!

