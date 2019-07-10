North Lamar logo

As part of its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, the North Lamar ISD Board of Trustees will discuss students’ STAAR test results.

Also on the agenda are a facilities update from Rick Landis and consideration and approval of the 2019-20 Education Service Center 8 contract. The board has scheduled an executive session to review personnel matters and for real estate discussion.

North Lamar trustees meet at the district’s administration office at 3201 Lewis Lane in Paris.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

