Nina B. Welch Campbell, 95, of Paris, passed quietly in her sleep on Monday morning, May 18, 2020 at her son’s home in Bonham.
Mrs. Campbell will lie in repose at Bright-Holland Funeral Home until noon on Saturday, May 23, 2020, for those wishing to view and sign her register. This will be followed by a private graveside service.
Mrs. Campbell, the daughter of James and Odessa Bramblett Branch, was born on June 24, 1924 and was raised in Ben Franklin, Texas.
After attending business school, she went to work for Drilling and Service in Dallas, and later worked for Brown Arrow, an aviation company at Addison Airport.
Nina loved the Lord, and this was the focus of her life. Among others, her church homes included Abrams Road church of Christ which later became Richardson East church of Christ, Cooper church of Christ, College church of Christ in Paris and Northside Church of Christ in Bonham. In her younger years she taught bible class and was active in prison ministry. She lived her faith and devoted her life to others. She touched countless lives and was loved dearly by all who knew her. She loved our nation, never failed to vote, and remained active in supporting the party and candidates that she believed best promoted Godly principles.
Mrs. Campbell was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Welch in 1977; her second husband, FJ Campbell in 2007; a great-grandchild, Eden Welch; and her brothers and sisters, who she loved dearly, Lillian, Pauline, Raymond, Ernie, James and Howard.
Survivors include her son, Rowland Welch and wife, Mary, of Bonham; grandchildren, Jessica Kaiser and husband, Chris, Russell Welch, Rebecca Welch, Richard Welch and wife, Megan, Rachel Welch and husband, Tyler; nine great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews; a host of friends; and countless brothers and sisters in Christ.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
