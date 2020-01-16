Sonja Rae Green Austin, 83, of Paris, died on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.
Funeral services are set for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in the chapel of Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home, with the Rev. Mike Fortenberry officiating. Burial will be in Pyles Cemetery in Direct. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time on Saturday, prior to the service. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Sonja was born on Oct. 7, 1936, in Direct, to Charles Edwin and Geneva Scott Green.
She graduated from Paris High School and had the honor of being voted Christmas Queen as a freshman. Mrs. Austin had worked at Phillips Lighting and was a caregiver in recent years. However, her most important role in life was that of a loving homemaker to her four sons, family and friends. She attended Westwood Church of Christ.
Survivors include her four sons, Mark Lane Austin and wife, Rhonda, Jay Darrin Austin and wife, Stephanie, Jeffery Scott Austin and wife, Lisa and Steven Shawn Austin and wife, Jennifer; eight grandchildren, Tyler, Josh, Jordan, Reagan, Jared, Jack, Sarah and Drake; one great-grandchild, Braxton; and the father of her sons, Joel Austin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers, Dean, Jerry and Joe Green.
Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
