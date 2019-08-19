Paris police arrested Antonio Dewayne Parker, 29, of Paris, and charged him with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful carrying a weapon.
Parker was stopped for a traffic violation in the 800 block of 7th Street NE at 8:11 p.m. Sunday. Officers said Parker gave them consent to search his vehicle, and an officer found a handgun and suspected methamphetamine inside the car. Officers learned Parker was a convicted felon, and he was arrested.
Parker was taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without bond, according to online records.
Police arrest man for controlled substances, marijuana
Paris police said they arrested 19-year-old Chris Dwayne Brooks of Paris on Friday, charging him with three counts of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Police stopped a vehicle in the 600 block of Bonham Street at 9:19 p.m. for a traffic violation, where they said they found Brooks with several pharmaceutical pills for which he did not have a prescription. Officers also found suspected marijuana with Brooks. He was awaiting transfer to Lamar County Jail this morning.
Police charge Paris man with drunk driving
Jerry Lynn McDonald, 56, of Paris, was arrested Friday when officers said they found him driving while intoxicated with two previous convictions.
Police responded to a 9:55 p.m. car accident in the 2700 block of North Main Street, where officers said they found McDonald had hit the back of a Ford pickup that had been stopped at a traffic light. One of the occupants of the Ford pickup was taken to Paris Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said they suspect McDonald was intoxicated and arrested him. McDonald had at least two previous convictions for drunken driving, which enhanced the charge to a felony.
McDonald was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning on $10,000 bond, according to online records.
Police arrest man on outstanding parole violation
Police said they arrested Aaron Ramon Ethridge, 27, of Paris, Sunday on an outstanding parole violation warrant.
Officers said they saw Ethridge in his car in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue at 8:19 p.m. Sunday. Ethridge also is a suspect in an Aug. 17 disturbance, officers said. They found Ethridge had an outstanding parole violation warrant.
He was taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without bond, according to online records.
Police take Friday theft report
Officers said they took a report Friday where over the past few months, five employees had stolen over $15,000 from a business’s cash register. The suspected theft was reported in the 2000 block of Lamar Avenue at 8:19 p.m. Saturday.
The investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 265 calls for service and arrested 16 people over the weekend.
