Foster Stone, 92, of Paris, entered eternal rest on April 15, 2020, at his home. Funeral services are set for 1 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2020, at Martin Luther King Church of Christ. Family viewing will be held Monday from noon until funeral time at the church. Interment will follow in Restlawn Garden Cemetery under the direction of Maxey Funeral Home.
Foster Lee Stone was born Dec. 23, 1927, to the parentage of the late Will and Eliza Stone. He united in holy matrimony on June 16, 1949, to Ruby Epperson. He was a longtime member of the Martin Luther King Church of Christ, Former NAACP president, manager of the Olive Branch Apartments, licensed insurance agent, founder of the Tuesday and Thursday Club and owner of his own dry cleaning business. He will be greatly missed by all.
Loved ones who remain to cherish his memory are sons, Foster Stone Jr., Gerald Stone, Tracy Stone, Donald Stone, Ronald Stone, Glenn Stone and Danny Stone; daughters: Shirley Brigham and Jonita Stone; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Stone; and his son, Derald Stone.
