Good morning, Red River Valley!
"May will be off to an abnormally warm start with temperatures generally running 5 to 10 degrees above normal," the National Weather Service said in forecast discussion.
High pressure and winds from the south will work together to continue giving us sunny, slightly breezy and beautifully warm days through the weekend. Today will be sunny with a high of 83, followed by a mostly clear night with a low of 63. With some Gulf moisture riding in on south winds, we're going to see a partly sunny Saturday as the high returns to about 83. Saturday night will be a bit warmer with a low around 68.
The warming trend continues into a partly sunny, 84 degree Sunday, followed by 88 degrees on Monday and 85 on Tuesday.
There's really not much more to say except stay healthy and enjoy these beautiful days!
