Good morning, Red River Valley! 

"May will be off to an abnormally warm start with temperatures generally running 5 to 10 degrees above normal," the National Weather Service said in forecast discussion.

High pressure and winds from the south will work together to continue giving us sunny, slightly breezy and beautifully warm days through the weekend. Today will be sunny with a high of 83, followed by a mostly clear night with a low of 63. With some Gulf moisture riding in on south winds, we're going to see a partly sunny Saturday as the high returns to about 83. Saturday night will be a bit warmer with a low around 68.

The warming trend continues into a partly sunny, 84 degree Sunday, followed by 88 degrees on Monday and 85 on Tuesday.

There's really not much more to say except stay healthy and enjoy these beautiful days!

Hot Sunday and Monday.jpg
Areas west of Highway 281 are forecast to receive triple digit temperatures late this weekend and early next week. Areas east of I- 35 will be cooler, but more humid. Heat index values are expected to be in the 90s to near 100 on both days for much of the area.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.