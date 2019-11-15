NOV. 14 to NOV. 15
FD Assist Police
10:21 to 11:03 a.m., 435 W. Parr Ave.
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
3:12 to 3:26 p.m., 4020 Miranda Drive.
8:44 to 9 p.m., 2226 E. Price St.
First Responder-Paris
7:41 to 7:59 a.m., 815 41t St. SE.
12:45 to 12:52 p.m., 520 8th St. SE.
5:25 to 5:30 p.m., 404 E. austin St.
6:10 to 6:26 p.m., 2839 Kessler Drive.
2:37 to 3 p.m., 520 8th St. SE.
2:46 to 3 pa.m., 601 BTW/PHA.
3:38 to 3:54 a.m., 646 2nds St. NE
Vehicle Crash with Injury
9:02 to 9:26 a.m., Lamar Avenue/31st St. SE.
4:52 to 4:57 p.m., 2510 N. Main St.
Public Service
9:01 to 9:21 a.m., 2205 NE Loop 286.
11:01 to 11:24 a.m., 341 30th St. NE.
5:12 to 5:17 p.m., 601 E. Hickory St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.