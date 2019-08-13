The safety and protection of the children we serve is always our number one priority. Boys & Girls Club of Red River Valley is aware of a serious incident that occurred outside one of our locations while the facility was being rented by a third party for an adult basketball tournament.Thankfully, no members were present in or around the building at the time, however, staff members were on site and responded by contacting law enforcement immediately. We are deeply alarmed and concerned by this incident and are cooperating fully with law enforcement in the investigation of this serious matter.
Our organization is committed to the highest standards of ethical behavior and integrity and does not tolerate inappropriate or illegal activity on the part of any Club staff, volunteer, youth member or visitor. All policies are designed to ensure the maximum safety and protection of Club members and staff. We will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement until their investigation is complete.
Bryan Glass
Paris
