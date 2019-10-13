SANTA RITA, Guam — Chief Petty Officer Jovan Young, a Paris native and graduate of East Central High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma, builds and fights around the world as a member of a naval construction battalion center located on the island of Guam.
Young is a logistics specialist with the 30th Naval Construction Regiment, responsible for ordering supplies and equipment for the unit to carry out its mission.
“My dad told me before I left for bootcamp, to keep my nose clean and don’t take a wooden nickel,” Young said. “A wooden nickel is basically things that can distract you. Stay focused and stay consistent.”
According to officials at the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Fleet headquarters in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, the ships, submarines, aircraft and Navy personnel forward-deployed to Guam are part of the world’s largest fleet command and serve in a region critical to U.S. national security.
“This unit is a new experience for me, I think it allows me to see a new platform and grow in my job field,” Young said. “For me, it’s inspirational for the small town I come from to see someone do something like this and succeed. Personally, the Navy means everything. I am a role model to my kids. It’s something I can look back on and be proud of. Professionally, it’s a major stepping stone, I am able to go to college and when I finish my career, I can apply those skills to what I do the rest of my life.”
