Fire and rescue

NOV. 21 to NOV. 22
First Responder-Paris
8:08 to 8:53 a.m., 520 8th St. SE.
1:38 to 1:56 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
2:08 to 2:43 p.m., 2760 Willow Bend.
3:56 to 4:14 p.m., 1607 E. Houston St.
4:01 to 4:21 p.m., 2410 Stillhouse Road.
5:48 to 5:48 1504 Margaret St.
4:47 to 5:09 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
4:20 to 4:46 p.m., 3000 NE Loop 286.
6:23 to 7:10 p.m., Hwy. 82 E/Mansfield Road.
Public Service
6:50 to 7:04 p.m., 831 W. Garrett St.
