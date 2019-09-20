Paris police said they stopped Jay Arthur Simmons in the 2200 block of SE Loop 286 on Thursday after receiving a call that someone was driving while intoxicated.
Officers suspected Simmons was that driver, and after he was medically cleared, he was taken to Lamar County Jail. He was not listed among the inmates in online records this morning.
Also arrested on suspicion of DWI was Martha Tibbs, police said. Tibbs was stopped in the 500 block of Jackson Street after police say they saw several traffic violations. During the stop, officers believed she was intoxicated. The charge is her second offense, police said.
Tibbs was subsequently charged with resisting arrest and transport after struggling with officers, police said. She also was not listed among the county jail inmates this morning.
Warrants lead to Thursday arrests
Paris police summoned to the parole office in the 2700 block of North Main Street arrested Anthony David Maroney on a parole violation Thursday. He remained in the county jail this morning without a set bond, online records show.
Also arrested on an outstanding parole warrant was Benton Riley Parson, police said. Parson was stopped in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue and was taken into custody when officers discovered the warrant.
Parson also remained in county jail without a set bond this morning, according to online records.
Police investigate child injury report
Paris police informed of an injury to a child that took place in the 600 block of Wilburn Street were unable to contact the suspect.
Officers were told a 3-year-old child was struck numerous times with a switch, believed to be a tree branch, by a known suspect. The investigation will remain open, officers said.
Terroristic threat, choking report investigations open
Paris police officers are investigating an assault report in the 900 block of Van Zandt Street. A known suspect reportedly assaulted his spouse by choking her and then threatened her, police said. A report was taken. The suspect was not on the scene, according to police.
Officers also were informed Thursday of a terroristic threat that took place in the area of the 700 block of Provine Alley. An individual was at a house in the location when a subject threatened him with a firearm and then fired a shot into the ground, police were told. The complainant was unhurt, and details were minimal. The investigation will continue, officers said.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 146 calls for service and arrested four people Thursday.
