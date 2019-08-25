AUSTIN – When gearing up for hunting and fishing this fall, be sure to include two items from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department that won’t take up any more space and offer access to a world of resources: The Texas Outdoor Annual mobile app and the My Texas Hunt Harvest mobile app.
While hunters and anglers may be familiar with the printed Outdoor Annual booklet that has been a staple of tackle boxes and glove compartments for years, they may not be aware that the Outdoor Annual is now available as a mobile app. TPWD has developed this mobile app to give customers more choice in how they access important regulations information.
Updated hunting, fishing and boating regulations for the new season are now available in the Texas Outdoor Annual mobile app. Unique benefits of the app include: offline access to regulations once the app is downloaded, the ability to view your license within the app, location-based information on hunting seasons and freshwater fishing locations (including water body specific regulations, access points and fishing reports), along with other in app features. The free app is available in app stores, at OutdoorAnnual.com or by texting TPWD OA to 468-311 to receive a download link.
With the My Texas Hunt Harvest app, hunters and anglers can satisfy reporting requirements for eastern turkey, white-tailed deer and alligator gar harvest, as well as complete electronic on-site registration for most public hunting sites accessed when using the Annual Public Hunt (APH) Permit. Mandatory harvest reporting can also be completed online.
Starting Sept. 1, all alligator gar harvested from the public fresh waters of the state (other than Falcon International Reservoir) must be reported to TPWD within 24 hours of harvest. Alligator gar harvest data will help TPWD continue to manage healthy populations in water bodies throughout the state.
Also new this fall, hunters in parts of south-central Texas will be required to report all antlerless deer harvest in Austin, Bastrop, Caldwell, Colorado, Dewitt, Fayette, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Karnes, Lavaca, Lee, Waller, Washington, and Wilson. Counties also included in that change are Goliad, Jackson, Victoria, and Wharton counties north of U.S. Highway 59 and Comal, Hays, and Travis east of IH-35. The season will run from Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, through the Sunday following Thanksgiving, Dec. 1. Harvest must be reported within 24 hours of take.
Get the My Texas Hunt Harvest app at tpwd.texas.gov/myhunt. The app works without a data signal as long as it has already been downloaded to the device. Reportar en inglés o en español. The app is also bilingual and available in Spanish to customers who use Spanish as the main language setting on their phone or other mobile devices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.