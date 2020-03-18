The United Way of Lamar County’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program is closed in a proactive measure to help stem the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
“Our first priority is the safety and health of our volunteers, clients and the community,” the organization stated in an emailed release.
If the program can be reopened before the end of this year’s tax filing season, which remains set at April 15, the public will be notified, the United Way reported.
President Donald Trump in an address last week mentioned a possible delay in the tax deadline, but no change has yet been made.
