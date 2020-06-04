UPDATE: The Paris JCPenney is on the list of 154 stores the retailer plans to close since filing for bankruptcy.
JCPenney is located in the Paris Towne Center, where Payless ShoeSource last year also closed as the company filed for bankruptcy.
"Following a comprehensive review of our retail footprint, JCPenney made the difficult decision to close 154 stores. We will continue to operate the majority of our stores and our flagship store, jcp.com, to ensure our valued customers continue to have access to the products and brands they need and want," a company statement on the list reads.
For the full list, visit: https://companyblog.jcpnewsroom.com/storeclosings/.
______
ORIGINAL STORY
NEW YORK (AP) — J.C. Penney will permanently close nearly 30% of its 846 stores as part of a restructuring under bankruptcy protection.
The Plano, Texas, retailer said Monday that it plans to close about 192 stores by February 2021, and then 50 additional stores in the year after that.
That would leave the company with just over 600 stores.
Penney filed for bankruptcy reorganization on Friday, making it the biggest retailer to do since the coronavirus pandemic forced them to shut down all stores temporarily.
The pandemic has begun to fell some of the weakest companies as retail sales plunge. J.Crew and Neiman Marcus sought bankruptcy protection days before J.C. Penney. All three were already laden with debt and having trouble connecting with consumers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.