John W. Cherry, 77, of Deport, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Funeral services have been set for Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home at 10 a.m., with Frankie Norwood officiating. Interment will follow at Restland Cemetery in Cunningham. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
He was born on Feb. 20, 1942, in Westbrook, Texas, to Jim H. and Letres Rose Cherry.
He served in the United States Army.
John is survived by his children, Letris Stewart and husband, David, of Deport, Juanita Barton and husband, Leon, of Tool, Texas, Walter Y. Woolard and wife, Sabrina, of Kemp, Lawanda Sykes and husband, Jeff, of Paris, Regina Miller Black and husband, Jeff, of Deport; 13 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Ann Smith and husband, Grant, of Deport; very special long-time friend, Evelyn Davidson, her daughters and their extended family; another special long-time friend, Liz Clark.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Sue Cherry; son, Gary Owens; parents, Jim and Letres Cherry; brother, Darrell Cherry; sister, Marie Wheatley.
Serving as Pallbearers will be, Jeremy Day, Mike Cherry, Tracy Cherry, Levi Miller, Jerry Clark, Michael Barton, Jeffery Barton, John Barton. Honorary Pallbearers will be, Donald Day, Jackie Fox, James Farris and Robert Farris.
Online condolences may be sent to the Cherry family at fry-gibbs.com.
