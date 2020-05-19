For more than two months, high school athletics have been put on hold as the country has worked to slow the coronavirus pandemic. Now, with the rest of the state gradually reopening, high school athletics might also soon begin to gradually return.
On Tuesday, the Texas University Interscholastic League — the organization responsible for all high school athletic competitions in the state — released a statement saying they are working alongside state lawmakers and health experts to allow athletes to return to limited workouts in June.
Though not yet finalized, the proposed schedule would see athletes return to strength and conditioning training on June 8. Under the proposal, full contact practice for football players could start Aug. 8 and the first scrimmage could take place Aug. 13, with the second and third taking place in seven-day intervals following that.
Texas UIL said more information on the plan will be released later in the week as more details become ironed out..
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.