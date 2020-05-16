Good morning, Red River Valley!
Although there's a bit of a wet weekend in the forecast, the good news is all the strong to severe weather is gone — for now. Instability in the atmosphere should continue to foster some showers and thunderstorms today as the high gets to about 74. Rainy weather is expected to last through the night as the low gets to about 65 degrees.
We'll finally see rain chances fall below 90% on Sunday. There's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday, then a gradual clearing to become mostly sunny. That will help boost the high to around 80 degrees despite cooler air from the north. Expect some windy conditions, though, with gusts to 20 mph. Sunday night should be partly cloudy with a low around 58.
Looking into next week, we'll see the sun return as we get back into a warming trend. The high will gradually climb each day to about 85 degrees on Friday.
It's a wet weekend, but it's still the weekend. Enjoy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.