HONEY GROVE — The sounds of laughter, conversation and music floated on the breeze through downtown Honey Grove Saturday, along with the smell of barbecue.
Two hundred fifty people turned out for the annual Davy Crockett Festival, continuing a town tradition that has endured since anyone can remember, said Lore Lane, Director of the Honey Grove Chamber of Commerce.
Previously known as the Harvest festival, no one knows exactly when the celebration started. But the Davy Crockett Festival is a “good day of community,” Lane said.
“Couldn’t ask for better weather, we’ve been blessed with the wind, and there’s just a lot of fun activities going on,” she said. “We’ve got something for everybody, every age group.”
The festival included a pancake breakfast, a bike rodeo, a watermelon seed spitting contest, a cake walk and dunking booth, a mutt strut, a new Davy Crockett exhibit for children, a Bikers Against Child Abuse motorcycle display, The River and KOYN Radio live remotes, and a large collection of vendors with food, honey, jewelry and crafts on display. The Zane Dockery Band also gave a live performance in the square.
Lane said the bike rodeo was a big hit with the children, especially since the winner receives a free bike every year. While the chamber would have liked to see a few more people in attendance, organizers realized they were competing for attendance with the Red River Valley Fair and the Bois D’Arc Bash, Lane said. That will be noted for next year’s planning. But board members were pleased with end results after months of planning, she said.
“This has been a year-long event, planning it and trying to get all the vendors squared away, events sponsored,” she said. “So tomorrow we’ll rest, and Monday we’ll start again.”
The mutt strut was another hit event, with a line of contestants stretching out from underneath the white canvas tent. Two dog owners, Sherry Yates and Jackie Wallace with Braveheart Animal Volunteers, were excited to show what their dogs could do. Yates’ dog, TJ, won third place about three years ago, and the duo was back for another try.
“It’s awesome, I love this time of the year. I just wish it was a little bit cooler,” Yates said.
Braveheart Animal Volunteers set up a vendor’s table and had a dog up for adoption named Chewie that was competing at the mutt strut. Wallace said the volunteers would be happy to speak with those looking to adopt animals, not only at the festival but in the local area.
Another attendee, Faith Barnes, said the festival was a time to get out and connect with the community and see what the vendors had to offer.
“It’s fun to get together, celebrate the small town life,” she said.
