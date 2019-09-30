Bulletin Board

Tuesday
Kiwanis Club of Paris: Noon, Paris Junior College ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Detective Chris Bean and R. Peevy will discuss agencies for victim support.
Dragon’s Drama & the Children’s Room: 4 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday through Oct. 22 at Paris Public Library, 326 S. Main St. Theater-focused classes include dancing, creating characters, basic face painting, theater games, working with PJC’s theater instructor and students, making new friends. 4 to 15 year olds, can bring decorated pumpkin (not carved) to Paris Public Library, 326 S. Main St., and pick up one free book from the book-cart. Pick up pumpkins, if desired, by Nov. 4. No entry fee for participating.
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 10 a.m., Line Dacne; 11 a.m., T&T; 1 p.m., Games; 2 p.m., Mah Jong; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
Wednesday
Primetime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Cards; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m., Crochet; 1 p.m., Mexican Train; 2 p.m., Skip-Bo.
Thursday
Holy Cross Episcopal Church October Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Holy Cross Chicken, $10 includes homemade pie and a drink, take out orders available, call 903-784-2206, 331 1st St. SE, east of Bywaters Park.
PrimeTime: Team Play 42; 11 a.m., T&T; 11:45 a.m., Walk with a Doc; 2 p.m., 1 p.m., Bereavement Support Group; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
Association of Lamar County Republicans: 5:30 p.m., C building, amar County Fairgrounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.