Paris police called to a shoplifting at a business in the 600 block of Bonham Street met the suspect, John Womack of Powderly, in the 900 block of West Kaufman.
Officers said they found through their investigation Womack was believed to have stolen several electronic items from the business. Womack was placed under arrest and taken to jail, where officers learned he had prior theft convictions. That enhanced the current charge to a felony, police said.
Womack remained in the county jail this morning without a set bond, according to online records.
Police charge man with intoxication, possession of cocaine
Paris officers were called Wednesday to a business in the 3900 block of Lamar Avenue, where they found a manager was trying to get a fired employee to leave the premises. Officers believed the employee, Kevin Carranza, was intoxicated, and arrested him on a charge of public intoxication.
Carranza was taken to jail. Once there, police said, Carranza was found in possession of a small baggie of suspected cocaine. He was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Carranza was not listed among the county jail’s inmates in online records this morning.
Paris man jailed on sex assault warrants
Paris police detectives who made contact with Ladarius Pryor in the 100 block of East Long Avenue on Wednesday learned Pryor had two outstanding warrants out of this department for aggravated sexual assault.
He was placed under arrest and taken to jail. He was not listed among the inmates at Lamar County Jail this morning.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 125 calls for service and arrested six people Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.