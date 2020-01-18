Larry Wayne Dorough, 67, of Sims, North Carolina, formerly of Tyler, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
The family will receive friends on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 26, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Rose Heights Church of God, 2120 Old Omen Road in Tyler, Texas, in the Fireside Room. Parking is in the back of the church.
Larry loved his Lord, Jesus Christ, his family and all things sports. While his health limited him, he did his best to attend every grandchild’s game or performance. He had a great sense of humor and never missed an opportunity to joke with those around him. He will always be remembered for his books, his Bibles and his Mountain Dew, of which there were many of each!
Larry is survived by his daughter, Dacia Edmonson and husband, Chris, of Bullard; son, Trent Dorough and wife, Johnna, of North Carolina; grandsons, Benjamin and Zachary Edmonson, of Bullard and Connor Dorough, of North Carolina; granddaughter, Natalie Dorough, of North Carolina; sister, Rita Hindman and husband, David, of Texas; and his brother, Mike Dorough and wife, Donna, of Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Simeon Ray Dorough, Ken and Lavada Jean Finch. Raised by Jim and Edna Cunningham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.