Expired registration leads to two arrests
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 1100 block of Bonham Street at 10:33 p.m. Monday for expured registration. The officer smelled the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle.
During the investigation, Joshua Campbell, 18, and Quinton Heath Shugart, 24, both of Paris, were found to be in possession of methamphetamine. Campbell was found to have an outstanding felony Lamar County warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance. Shugart was found to be in possession of marijuana. Both were arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
No bond has been set for either man, according to online records.
One man arrested on parole violation warrant
Officers responded to a disturbance in the 900 block of 6th Street SE at 4:37 p.m. Monday. Billy Ray Hayden, 33, of Paris, was found to have a Texas parole violation warrant and an Oklahoma parole violation warrant. Hayden was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail, where online records indicate he remained this morning.
Two men arrested on felony warrants
Paris police arrested Tevis KaDean Childs, 28, of Paris, at the Lamar County Probation Office at 10:36 a.m. Monday on a felony probation violation warrant. Childs is currently on probation for an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle case. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning.
At 11:50 a.m. Monday, Paris police located and arrested James Calvin Bryant, 40, of Paris, in the 2500 block of N. Main Street. Bryant was known to have three outstanding felony warrants charging him with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance. Once arrested, Bryant was found to be in possession of 19 grams of methamphetamine. Bryant was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail. No bond has been set in either arrest.
Calls for Service: Police responded to 90 calls for service, and arrested six people on Monday.
