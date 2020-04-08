At 7:04 p.m. Tuesday, Paris police responded to the 500 block of East Austin Street in reference to a disturbance. It was reported that 46-year-old Christopher Matthew Foiles had thrown a chair at someone.
Foiles was placed under arrest for assault. It was later found that Foiles had a previous conviction for family violence, so this charge was enhanced to a felony, police said. Foiles was later placed in the Lamar County Jail, where online records this morning showed he remained without a set bond.
Police investigating camper break-in
Paris police responded to a home burglary in the 700 block of 9th Street NW at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday and were told by the complainant that they found the door to the camper he is living in pried open. The complainant reported that a television and several radio speakers had been stolen.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 63 calls for service and arrested one person Tuesday.
