People who bank with Liberty National will see expanded services at its Collegiate Drive location as the bank recently completed remodeling that began last year.
Chief among the upgrades made to the renovated bank is its increased size, which allows for more lobby space in which to serve more customers and for more offices, said Courtney Wiles, assistant operations manager.
“The bank was tiny, and it’s our busiest branch, so we knew for a while that we needed to do some remodeling,” Wiles said. “That was the biggest thing for us.”
New positions were added to the branch location as well, including a loan originator and additional customer service employees. The bank’s human resources manager will also move to the Collegiate Drive location, Wiles said. Additional drive-thru lanes were also added. Renovations are in the final stages of being completed and should be done in the coming weeks, he said.
“We’re still tweaking a few things and finishing some stuff up, but almost everything has been done now,” she said.
The bank will celebrate its improvements Friday with a grand opening ribbon cutting celebration from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The grand opening will feature food and giveaways of cash prizes, gift certificates, clothes and more, Wiles said.
“We think this will be a major improvement for the people who bank with us,” she said.
