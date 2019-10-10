Prairiland senior football player Connor Sessums has been selected in an online public poll as the Paris Regional Medical Center Red River Valley Athlete of the Week.
Prairiland’s senior quarterback carried his team to a 48-29 win at Leonard. Sessums finished 11-for-17 passing for 185 yards and 3 TDs plus 20 carries for 145 yards and 4 TDs.
A new Athlete of the Week poll will be featured in each Monday’s edition of The Paris News.
