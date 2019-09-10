Good morning, Red River Valley!
We've got a hot and breezy day in store as the area remains sandwiched between a high pressure system to the east and a low pressure system to the west. Expect a high temperature around 94 degrees, with a heat index value as high as 99 thanks to a south wind 5 to 15 mph bringing in that Gulf moisture.
Today will be mostly sunny, leading into a mostly clear night with a low around 73.
A small chance for rain Friday and Friday night remains in the extended forecast.
Have a great Tuesday!
